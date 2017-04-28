Red Lab Coat Day New Zealand launch

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 11:03

The New Zealand Multiple Sclerosis Research Trust ("NZMSRT") is excited to announce that in partnership with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of New Zealand ("MSNZ") it will be celebrating Red Lab Coat Day on 1 May 2017. This is a day recognising the work of MS researchers in New Zealand and marks the launch of MSNZs 2017 Kiss Goodbye to MS campaign.

Our MS researchers have swapped their regular white lab coats for red Kiss Goodbye to MS lab coats and on the day will profile some of the incredible MS research taking place in New Zealand. We have more than 14 researchers getting involved.

Red Coat Lab Day is a social media event that aims to raise awareness of the significance of ongoing research into MS. Follow their adventures on @kissgoodbyetoms and @kissgoodbyetomsglobal

NZMSRT Chairman Tim Preston said "Red Lab Coat Day is an important initiative to raise awareness and puts a face to some of the many MS researchers we have working to better understand MS."

"It is an opportunity for our fundraisers, donors and supporters to say thank you to the wonderful MS researchers in New Zealand, who have dedicated their careers to accelerating research into MS. Thanks to them, finding a cure for MS is a matter of "when" not "if".’

"With the help of our amazing MS researchers and our supportive community, together we will Kiss Goodbye to MS once and for all!"