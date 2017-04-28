Waikato DHB's Patient Experience Week kicks off on Monday

Friday, 28 April, 2017 - 13:08

Waikato DHB’s Patient Experience Week will kick off Monday 1 May to Friday 5 May based off the success of last year’s week.

Joining in international celebrations, Patient Experience Week provides the opportunity to acknowledge and reflect on the challenges our patients and service users face. It’s also a great way to celebrate just some of the many ways - no matter how big or small - that staff make a difference to anybody’s healthcare experience.

Join us throughout the week to read about various patient experiences.

To start the week off early with a sneak peak, here’s one of our first patient experience week stories:

Deanna Burke recaps on some of her experiences with mental health staff

If it hadn’t been for the wonderful caring staff there I would not be alive to tell my story.

Deanna Burke on her experience as a mental health patient

I was admitted to ward 35 at the Henry Bennett Centre over 18 months ago suffering severe depression and mood disorders, with suicidal and self-harm tendencies and eating disorders. I had always struggled with my mental health but it had finally become too much going it alone and I was at absolute rock bottom.

I believe to this day that if it hadn’t been for the wonderful caring staff there I would not be alive to tell my story. They put up with the worst from me. I was unrecognisable to myself and my family, yet this did not stop them from treating me as the decent human I was deep down, hidden by pain.

One vivid memory I will always have is the way the staff physically held me like a child as I screamed and tried to hurt myself, all the while swearing at them and abusing them.

They were so patient, empathetic and caring and for that I owe them my life. The staff reconnected me with my family, helped me to form my own supports in the form of family, and built up my resilience coping strategies to go out into the world and heal.

They gave me the chance to make something of myself. Now, 18 months on I am holding down a steady successful career and am about to purchase my first property. There is always hope, the bad days won’t last forever but taking the first step to healing and asking for help is the hardest part. I did it and came out on top, you can too. Take the time to talk.