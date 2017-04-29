Shellfish collection bans for Waikato

Saturday, 29 April, 2017 - 19:39

Affected areaThe affected area includes the Waikato River mouth (Port Waikato) southwards to Papanui Point which is just south of Raglan Harbour. The warning includes Raglan Harbour.

Shellfish affectedMussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish.

Note, cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Other informationParalytic shellfish toxins have been detected in shellfish at levels over the safe limit of 0.8mg/kg set by MPI. Ongoing testing will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly.

For more information refer to Ministry of Primary Industries website:

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/travel-and-recreation/fishing/shellfish-biotoxin-alerts/