World leading researcher to speak at Cancer Research Week

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:48

Cancer Society Auckland has invited world leading cancer researcher Professor Herbie Newell to New Zealand for Cancer Research Week which starts today.

Professor Newell has several speaking engagements this week including a free public lecture called "Cure for Cancer: Myth or Reality?" Professor Newell whose expertise is in cancer research and the development of new treatments for cancer, will share his knowledge on the latest strategies and treatments to tackle different types of cancer.

1 in 3 New Zealanders will be affected by cancer and there is a high level of public interest in the lecture which is sold out. Professor Newell is available to share his expert knowledge with the New Zealand public during Cancer Research Week via the media.

Five-year cancer survival rates have steadily improved from 24% in 1972 to nearly 60% today. Professor Newell takes the position that we now know what we need to do to manage the challenges cancer presents and how to increase survival in the future. We just need more research to find out exactly how we are going to do it, and funding to implement it.

Cancer Society Auckland Northland CEO John Loof says "we are very pleased to have someone of the calibre of Professor Herbie Newell speaking at several events during this year’s Cancer Society Cancer Research Week".

"Cancer Research Week highlights the importance of research to finding new treatments for cancer and it is an opportunity to demonstrate the role Cancer Society plays in supporting research. The Auckland Cancer Society Research Centre receives more than $2.5 million annually from Cancer Society Auckland Northland which is one of the largest private funders of cancer research in New Zealand".

"Cancer Research Week is a chance for us to recognise the significance of public donations and charitable funding to cancer research" says Mr. Loof.