|
[ login or create an account ]
Failing to diagnose depression in MÄori, especially, is nothing new, but illustrates the need for urgent action, says the NZ Association of Counsellors (NZAC).
An Auckland University study, published in the NZ Medical Journal, measured 15,800 participants’ non-specific psychological distress.
Results showed MÄori New Zealanders were 7.5 per cent more likely to have a high-risk score in the survey than European New Zealanders (4.5 per cent).
NZAC Te Ahi Kaa Gay Puketapu-Andrews says the grim reality of MÄori depression should spur people to action.
"We have known MÄori are more vulnerable to some mental health issues for a long time. This can be largely attributed to many MÄori suffering from an intergenerational trauma that has been the result of colonisation.
"Unfortunately, there are barriers to tangata whenua finding useful and culturally responsive help, as well as a lack of Kaupapa MÄori service provision, which is often what is most valuable.
"So, while we might not be able to immediately remove those barriers, we can promote the importance of ensuring that Kaupapa MÄori services be more readily available."
Ms Puketapu-Andrews says the Association can lead the counselling profession in developing and supporting MÄori practices, which will benefit the mental wellbeing of tangata whenua.
"Firstly, we are providing the platform to grow and develop our MÄori membership.
"This ensures the cultural identity of MÄori who seek help are met, because cultural identity is a fundamental issue in terms of MÄori mental health."
She says other organisations should follow suit and play a role in supporting and developing MÄori mental health practitioners and service providers to enable more opportunities for MÄori to access counselling.
"The people who understand the issues affecting the mental health of tangata whenua the most are the MÄori counsellors and mental health providers.
"That’s why it’s important people access help and services that are culturally responsive to their needs and heritage."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.