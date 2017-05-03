Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 10:04

Failing to diagnose depression in MÄori, especially, is nothing new, but illustrates the need for urgent action, says the NZ Association of Counsellors (NZAC).

An Auckland University study, published in the NZ Medical Journal, measured 15,800 participants’ non-specific psychological distress.

Results showed MÄori New Zealanders were 7.5 per cent more likely to have a high-risk score in the survey than European New Zealanders (4.5 per cent).

NZAC Te Ahi Kaa Gay Puketapu-Andrews says the grim reality of MÄori depression should spur people to action.

"We have known MÄori are more vulnerable to some mental health issues for a long time. This can be largely attributed to many MÄori suffering from an intergenerational trauma that has been the result of colonisation.

"Unfortunately, there are barriers to tangata whenua finding useful and culturally responsive help, as well as a lack of Kaupapa MÄori service provision, which is often what is most valuable.

"So, while we might not be able to immediately remove those barriers, we can promote the importance of ensuring that Kaupapa MÄori services be more readily available."

Ms Puketapu-Andrews says the Association can lead the counselling profession in developing and supporting MÄori practices, which will benefit the mental wellbeing of tangata whenua.

"Firstly, we are providing the platform to grow and develop our MÄori membership.

"This ensures the cultural identity of MÄori who seek help are met, because cultural identity is a fundamental issue in terms of MÄori mental health."

She says other organisations should follow suit and play a role in supporting and developing MÄori mental health practitioners and service providers to enable more opportunities for MÄori to access counselling.

"The people who understand the issues affecting the mental health of tangata whenua the most are the MÄori counsellors and mental health providers.

"That’s why it’s important people access help and services that are culturally responsive to their needs and heritage."