Surgeons to gather in Adelaide for Annual Scientific Congress

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 10:46

Surgeons from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) and visiting specialists from around the world will converge on the Adelaide Convention Centre next week for a series of workshops, discussions, plenaries and masterclasses at the 86th RACS Annual Scientific Congress (ASC).

The Congress brings together more than 1500 delegates and some of this country’s and the world’s leading medical and surgical minds, this year focusing on the theme of Safe and Sustainable Surgery.

Running from 8 - 12 May, the ASC will help to address many of the competing interests in the delivery of surgical care in our community.

Prominent highlights of the Congress program include keynote lectures on Global Health and Transplantation. The RACS Visitor for Paediatric Surgery, Professor Paolo De Coppi from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOS) in London is one of those highlights.

His research interests include stem cells, tissue engineering, congenital malformations and their treatment and this will form part of his presentation next Tuesday afternoon.

Professor Paolo De Coppi was part of the team at GOS that successfully transplanted a tissue-engineered trachea into a patient a few years ago. He is currently researching into transplanting tissue-engineered oesophagi into patients who need oesophageal replacement and will be speaking on these topics in his presentation.

Delivering this year’s Syme Oration, the College’s most prestigious lecture, will be the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency The Hon. Hieu Van Le AC.

His Excellency was born in central Vietnam in 1954 where he attended school before studying Economics and Business Management at the Dalat University in the Highlands. In Australia he earned a degree in Economics and Accounting as well as an MBA and is believed to be the first Vietnamese-born person appointed to a Vice-Regal position anywhere in the world.

For RACS President, Phil Truskett, the ASC is the biggest event on the College calendar.

"We will reinforce our ongoing campaign to build respect, encourage collaboration and make the surgical workplace safer, and in doing so we aim to improve patient safety and the well-being of health workers. The ASC provides a great platform to update Fellows and Trainees on these issues.

"The future of surgery is a critical theme of this congress and how we behave in the workplace affects what we say about ourselves and how our message is understood," Mr Truskett said

The ASC final program is available online at asc.surgeons.org