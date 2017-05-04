More workplace plans see health insurance numbers up - HFANZ

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:14

An increase in the number of working-age New Zealanders taking out health insurance has contributed to almost 2 percent growth in the sector in the year to the end of March, the largest increase in 15 years.

Statistics released today by the Health Funds Association (HFANZ) show lives covered in the year to March 31 increased 23,800, or 1.8 percent. HFANZ chief executive Roger Styles said this was the eighth straight quarter of growth and the strongest annual growth recorded since 2001. In the March quarter, lives covered were up 8200, or 0.6 percent, which he said was unusual for the first quarter of the year.

He said the majority of growth was in the 25-40 year age group, and much of it was due to more workplaces taking out employer-subsidised group health insurance plans for their workers, he said.

"It’s great to see employers being concerned about the wellness of their staff and taking out workplace health insurance plans to look after them. When staff get sick they will be able to seek treatment more promptly in the private health system and be back to work much sooner. These employers will reap the benefits by having a much healthier workforce," Mr Styles said.

HFANZ has been campaigning for fringe benefit tax (FBT) to be removed from workplace health insurance so more employers would be able to offer it to staff. That would align it with insurance under the ACC scheme, for which employer premiums are FBT exempt.

A Southern Cross survey in 2015 found that if FBT on employer-subsidised health insurance was removed, 56 percent of New Zealand businesses not currently providing it would look to do so. The Wellness in the Workplace Survey said the country lost 6.7 million working days to absence in 2014, amounting to a national cost of $1.4 billion in 2014. The most common causes of absence were illness or injury unrelated to the workplace, caring for a family member or dependant, and attending or waiting for a medical appointment.

"It’s good business to look after your staff, so we’d love to see more employers take out workplace health insurance plans," Mr Styles said today. "Currently about a third of New Zealand businesses offer it to their staff, but if FBT was removed, as many as a further 250,000 people - employees plus immediate family members - could be covered by private health insurance. In the current economic climate, with jobs growth and a tight labour market, it just makes sense to have a healthy workforce."

HFANZ said claims paid in the March 2017 quarter totalled $263 million, up 8.9 percent on the March 2016 quarter. For the year to March 31, 2017, claims paid totalled $1.15 billion, up $99 million or 9.5 percent on the March 2016 year.