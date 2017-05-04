Continued government denial astounding - YesWeCare.nz

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:48

The Government has again denied our growing mental health crisis at their big Mental Health announcement, says health funding coalition YesWeCare.nz.

The Health Minister today announced a "Claytons" mental health funding increase that will have to be found from within existing District Health Board budgets.

YesWeCare.nz Campaign Coordinator Simon Oosterman says the Governments ongoing denial of the mental health crisis is astounding.

"There has been a 60% increase in mental health and addictions users since 2007 but funding has only increased by 28%," he says.

"The Government has intentionally underfunded our health service by not matching funding with our ageing and growing population and increased mental health need."

The Government increased Mental Health and Addictions funding from $1.096 billion in 2007/08 to $1.4 billion in 2015/16.

Oosterman says the Government has underfunded health as a whole by at least $1.85 billion.

YesWeCare.nz is a new coalition of community groups and people working in health seeking a fully-funded health system.