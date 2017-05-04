Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:40

Vicki Yarker-Jones (aka Vicki Purple) wears many different hats. Otago Polytechnic Nursing Senior Lecturer, clinical supervisor, Steam Punk fanatic (that’s a particularly fancy one!) But the hat Vicki’s wearing this month is her beer brewing bowler, and she’s about to bottle up a brew for the Otago Community Hospice.

Vicki, Otago Polytechnic and Hospice have collaborated to create a unique craft beer to release in Hospice Awareness Week.

"We’ve brewed a beautiful Vienna Lager" Vicki says. "If it were a dance, this beer would be a Viennese Waltz."

Vicki specially prepared ginger three ways (root, syrup and seeped in vodka) to infuse into the lager.

"We’ve only used natural Mainland ingredients, and we brewed them at the southern-most brewery in New Zealand - the Catlins Brewery at Kaka Point" she says.

In a nod to ginger’s therapeutic properties, Vicki has named the brew ‘Ginger Ninja’.

"This is the perfect marriage between everything I hold dear. The Hospice supports our students for work placement, and the nurses there came up with the idea of Hops for Hospice; The school of Nursing at Otago Polytechnic, and my own love of brewing; Add to that the fact that I survived cancer, and it’s the ideal collaboration".

Ginny Green, Otago Community Hospice Chief Executive, says Hospice is delighted to be working alongside Vicki whose enthusiasm is contagious.

"We are also really grateful for the longstanding supportive relationship that we have with the Otago Polytechnic" she says.

Hops for Hospice is the official launch event for this beer and it will be showcased alongside five other unique craft beers from around Otago. Each beer has been creatively matched with an exquisite menu designed by Mark Lane and the team at the Food Design Institute at Polytech.

Ginny says the evening will launch the Hospice Beer and help raise much needed funds for Hospice.

"Hospice Awareness Week runs from May 15 until May 21st this year and Hops for Hospice is the only public event we are running. It is certain to be a terrific night out for a great cause".