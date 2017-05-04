Tea at Parliament tomorrow for International Day of the Midwife

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 18:19

This year’s theme of "Midwives, Mothers, and Families: Partners For Life" for International Midwives Day could not be more appropriate for the midwifery profession in New Zealand, and the maternity model that our midwives spearhead.

Partnership is a key concept with midwives working in partnership with a woman and her family or whanau, in a relationship of trust, shared decision making and responsibility, negotiation and shared understanding.

Blogger and author Emily Writes has organised a morning tea on the lawns of Parliament tomorrow to celebrate midwives and reinforce the support many have for this profession that works tirelessly for women and their babies.

NZ College of Midwives Wellington Regional Chair, Karen Wakelin says they are thrilled to be a part of this special day and look forward to hearing the speeches planned.

"Labour’s Grant Robertson and Julie Anne Genter from the Green’s will both speak at the morning tea so we are very pleased to have them with us tomorrow," she says. "Karen Guilliland the College’s Chief Executive will be here too which is fantastic."

Emily Writes has been key in raising important issues relating to midwives and showing her support for this hard working group of health professionals. She has called the event the "We Love Midwives" Morning Tea.

The word midwife means "with woman" and Karen Wakelin says of course that’s what midwives do, they accompany a woman on her journey through pregnancy and childbirth into motherhood.

"An essential focus has always been about relationship building with women and supporting women through their unique childbirth journey. Developing relationships with colleagues is also an important part of midwifery, the sharing of knowledge which adds to our practice and experience which ultimately benefits women and their families."

Morning teas will be held across the country tomorrow in NZCOM regions where mums, families, midwives and supporters will be in attendance.

The "We Love Midwives" Morning Tea is at 11am on the lawns of Parliament. Check out Emily Writes (blogger/author) recent writing in support of midwives

