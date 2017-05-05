Indicative business case nearing completion for Dunedin Hospital

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:50

The Indicative Business Case, which will reveal what the preferred options are for the redevelopment of Dunedin Hospital, is on track to be completed by the end of June.

"This hasn’t been a straight-forward business case, as there’s been many tough decisions to be made including whether the Ward Block can be refurbished," Southern Partnership Group Chair Andrew Blair says.

"Over recent months we’ve also been exploring whether we can rebuild on the current or an adjacent site or whether we should build somewhere else in Dunedin City or at Wakari.

"We’ve been weighing up each option against a range of factors including what they mean for the staff and patient experience, how flexible facilities are to adapt to future health care trends, how achievable and affordable they are, how long they will take to build, and how they will impact on current facilities during the rebuild phase.

"When you’re looking to spend hundreds of millions of dollars of public money, I make no apologies for the fact we’re going through a rigorous planning process. The reality is we’ve only got one chance to get this right and the decision we make will impact the Dunedin and wider Southern community for the next 40 to 50 years," Mr Blair says.

Once signed off by the Southern Partnership Group, the business case will be reviewed by the Capital Investment Committee in July, before being considered by Ministers in August.

The Partnership Group has also been given approval to begin preparing for the Detailed Business Case stage of the process, which will flesh out the preferred option ready for the detailed design, procurement, and construction phases of the project.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to build modern and sustainable hospital facilities in Dunedin and it’s been great to see a wide range of views emerging about what we should build and where."

For further information on the project see Dunedin Hospital redeveloment project.