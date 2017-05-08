Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 10:14

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is delighted to announce Letitia O’Dwyer as its newly appointed Chief Executive.

O’Dwyer is currently Chief Executive at the New Zealand Organisation for Rare Disorders (NZORD) an organisation, which under her leadership raised its national awareness, professionalism and support group engagement.

Chairman of the Foundation John Knight says, "Letitia has over 20 years experience in the health sector and we are incredibly excited to have her on board."

"During the past years the Foundation has launched a number of key projects, including the MÄori Engagement Strategy and Te HÄ Ora: National Respiratory Strategy. Letitia will oversee these projects being taken to the next level," says Knight.

On World Asthma Day (2 May) it was highlighted that urgent action needs to be taken to reduce the rates amongst MÄori children (1 in 5 have asthma), who have significantly higher hospitalisation rates and prevalence than the rest of the population.

O’Dwyer says, "We do not see it as Ministry of Health, DHB or even a PHO stand-alone health target. We intend to change that."

"We will be implementing a project alongside a MÄori healthcare provider, to deliver workforce training and development around respiratory health. Our aim is to reduce the disproportionate hospitalisation rates for MÄori," says O’Dwyer.

Additionally, O’Dwyer endorses Te HÄ Ora: National Respiratory Strategy - a call to action for urgent recommendations to reduce the incidence and impact of respiratory disease.

"With one in six New Zealanders living with a respiratory condition, and an annual cost of over $6 billion per year, respiratory disease needs to be made a New Zealand health priority," says O’Dwyer.