Get your wig on for Child Cancer Foundation's Wig Wednesday

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 13:46

Wig Wednesday is back and now’s the time for businesses and schools to get behind the Child Cancer Foundation’s fundraising initiative.

It’s easy to participate: schools and businesses need to register with Child Cancer Foundation at www.wigwednesday.org.nz. Schools are encouraged to hold a mufti-day and get students and teachers to wear a wig (borrowed, made or bought) for a donation; while businesses can hold fundraisers and ask staff to wear wigs on Wig Wednesday (June 21).

Last year over 400 schools and business nationwide took part, with over $90,000 raised to help support Kiwi children with cancer and their families.

"We’re hoping to build on those numbers again this year. It’s such fun and easy for people to participate; simply don a wig and make a donation," says Child Cancer Foundation national commercial manager Jo Clark.

Watch out too for well-known Kiwis sporting crazy hairdos. From sports stars to news presenters it will be wigs all round on Wednesday 21 June.

As a nation we are all linked by cancer - everyone knows someone affected by the disease.

Every week more than three children in New Zealand are diagnosed with cancer and at any given time Child Cancer Foundation is assisting more than 500 families nationwide.

Child Cancer Foundation provides one-to-one, personalised support to Kiwi children diagnosed with cancer and their family. The Child Cancer Foundation aims to ensure children and their families are supported, informed and remain connected at every stage of their cancer journey.

As a stand-alone charity, Child Cancer Foundation receives no direct funding from the government, so relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to support its cause. For more information about Wig Wednesday and to register, visit www.wigwednesday.org.nz or email wigwednesday@childcancer.org.nz

Join Josie and don a wig!

Child Cancer Foundation’s Wig Wednesday - save the date 21st June 2017. It would be great if you could include this event in your June event calendar or upfront section.

Wig Wednesday

Wednesday 21 June 2017

Nationwide

www.childcancer.org.nz