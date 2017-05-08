Interactive webinar for newly diagnosed cancer patients on tomorrow

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:35

Patients newly diagnosed with breast cancer are invited to join an interactive online webinar tomorrow night, Tuesday May 9, at 7pm. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, which is hosting the event as part of its pioneering series of local webinars, believes it’s the first NZ-based webinar designed to help people deal with a recent cancer diagnosis.

The webinar panel includes patient Mary Brookes, diagnosed with breast cancer last year, along with breast surgeon Eletha Taylor and breast care nurse Janice Wood. The aim of the webinar is to help patients understand their treatment options and what’s likely to happen over the year or so that many will be in active treatment. The webinar will also demystify some of the jargon, and provide practical tips for getting through treatment, advice about continuing to work during cancer treatment, and how to make the most of medical appointments.

Patients, their supporters and medical staff are warmly invited to register for the webinar at www.nzbcf.org.nz/webinars. The webinar can be accessed via any internet connection, and attendees will have the chance to ask questions of the panelists. For those people who can’t make it tomorrow night, the webinar will be available online from next week.

"There’s so much to take in when you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, a webinar like this can be really helpful in understanding why your doctor has recommended the treatment they have, what it’s going to do for you, and what has helped other people get through," said BCFNZ chief executive Evangelia Henderson.