Star-studded charity event raises $350,000 for spinal cord injury research

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 15:15

The first ever Queenstown auction event hosted by The CatWalk Trust has raised over $350,000, helping to fund pioneering research into treatment for spinal cord injuries.

The charity auction was held at AJ Hackett Kawarau Bridge Bungy Centre on Saturday 25 April and included a range of desirable and exclusive experiences and items. The major prize of the night was lot 16, which took the top bid of $100,000 for a service fee to the international champion racehorse, Brazen Beau. This lot and a further two prizes were generously donated by the event’s major sponsor, Godolphin.

Catriona Williams, former international equestrian rider, a C6/C7 tetraplegic, and founder of The CatWalk Trust was delighted by the event’s success.

"To have raised $350,000 is an amazing result. We are truly humbled by the generosity of everyone involved, to the night’s sponsors Godolphin and AJ Hackett, and to all our generous prize donors," she says.

The star-studded event included a host of famous faces, including CatWalk Trust patron and former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his wife, Black Stick Gemma McCaw. The McCaws partook in the live auction, winning the lunch at Annabel Langbein’s private Wanaka hideaway. The event was co-hosted by CatWalk Trust patron and media personality Toni Street and Queenstown real estate guru Brendan Quill, with veteran stock-auctioneer Jono Robertson supplying his skills on the hammer.

Catriona Williams also expressed appreciation for the event’s attendees.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all 200 attendees for their wonderful contribution. We simply couldn’t have achieved such a superlative result without their enthusiasm and support," she says.