Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 14:50

A group, which includes disabled people, those with disabled family members, and representatives from the disability sector, has held a second workshop on transforming the disability support system.

It’s one of a series of workshops to design a system which provides disabled people and their families more choice and control.

Leading the work is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.

As Programme Lead, Sacha explained the scope of the transformation and a working definition of the Mainstream First principle was agreed to.

