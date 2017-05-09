A speedy recovery for chronic groin pain in ‘sports hernia’

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:46

‘Sports hernia’ remains a controversial diagnosis for most surgeons, but it describes a syndrome of disabling chronic athletic groin pain, according to Qld Surgical Trainee and researcher at the Hernia Institute Australia (HIA), Dr Omar Rodriguez-Acevedo.

Dr Rodriguez-Acevedo is presenting the results of a study at HIA and Macquarie University Hospital (MUH) of amateur and professional athletes between 2013 and 2016

at the Annual Scientific Congress (ASC) of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) in Adelaide.

The condition is most frequent in sports such as soccer, AFL and rugby, involving kicking or sudden pivoting/turning/cutting manoeuvres while running.

"The exact cause for pain is often unclear and examination findings are sparse, but a high success rate is consistently reported to a variety of surgical approaches categorised as ‘inguinal hernia repairs’," Dr Rodriguez-Acevedo said.

"This generally involves a small incision and a laparoscopic repair where the hernia space, the bulge, the back of the pubic bone and joint is supported by mesh.

"Laparoscopic repair has the advantage of allowing an earlier return to play than open repair."

In the three year study by the Hernia Team at MUH, 59 amateur and professional athletes, 56 males and 3 females, aged between 17-79 years, and diagnosed with ‘Sports hernia’ underwent laparoscopic surgery.

Extended mesh placement ensures wide coverage of the pubic bone surfaces which, after adequate tissue healing and integration of the mesh into the back of the pubic bone, forms a passive ‘brace’ of the joint.

In the follow-up period from 1 to 36 months, a successful outcome was achieved in all cases. All athletes reported loss of previous exertional groin pain with return to normal activities within three weeks, training by 6 weeks, and competition by 8 -13 weeks.

"Sports hernia can be successfully managed with a laparoscopic inguinal repair technique that aims to brace the symphysis pubis.

"We believe that pubic instability plays an important role in chronic refractory athletic

groin pain and that the bracing effect of mesh on the symphysis is the most likely explanation for the success of laparoscopic repair," Dr Rodriguez-Acevedo said.

