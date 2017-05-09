NZ surgeons surprised by lung transplant findings

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 19:48

A comprehensive retrospective study has found no link between socio-economic status and a patient’s likelihood of recovery from a lung transplant operation in New Zealand, despite doctor’s expectations that a correlation would exist.

Dr Andrei Beliaev, a cardiothoracic surgical registrar at Auckland City Hospital, will today present the research findings to the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) Annual Scientific Congress in Adelaide.

He described the findings of the study as welcome, given that various other studies around the world have indicated that socio-economic indicators had been an indicator of a patient’s likelihood of survival from organ transplantation.

"This was a 23 year retrospective study and the first time we had analysed the correlation between socio-economic status and a patient’s chance of survival in New Zealand lung cancer patients," Dr Beliaev said.

"Low socio-economic status, specifically low education and public insurance has been shown to be associated with graft failure after heart transplantation.

"We hypothesised that patients of lower socio-economic status may have barriers for obtaining the same health care as those of higher socio-economic status with resultant reduced long-term survival.

"It was heartening for us to know that our predictions had been wrong and that all patients have as much chance of survival from these operations, and receive the same high quality care."

Data for the study was obtained from patient hospital electronic discharge summaries, outpatient clinic visits, laboratory tests and histology reports. The NZDep2013 Index of Deprivation, combines census data relating to income, employment, qualifications, access to transport and various other measures.

The demographics of patients requiring lung transplantation were very similar to the broader distribution of the New Zealand population, indicating that the study was representative of the New Zealand population and the data was suitable for international comparisons.

The overall five year survival rate from lung transplantation was approximately 50 per cent. Although this rate may seem low, most patients presenting for lung transplantation are at the final stages of their lung disease and require a transplant to remain alive, a process which itself involves inherent risk.

Post-operative infections, as well as acute and chronic rejection of the transplanted organ are all the most likely indicators of a patient’s survival chances following a transplant.