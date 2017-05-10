Updated physical activity guidelines for 5-17 year olds

|
Updated guidelines for 5-17 year olds are encouraging school-aged children and young people to sit less, move more and sleep well.
A healthy 24-hours for children and young people includes:
- uninterrupted good-quality sleep of 9 to 11 hours per night (for those aged 5 to 13 years) and 8 to 10 hours per night (for those aged 14 to 17 years), with consistent bed and wake-up times
- an accumulation of at least 1 hour per day of moderate to vigorous physical activity involving a variety of aerobic activities. Vigorous physical activities, and activities that strengthen muscle and bones should also be incorporated at least 3 days a week
- no more than 2 hours per day of recreational screen time
- breaking up sitting time and participating in a variety of light physical activities for several hours.
The guidelines update the current New Zealand Physical Activity Guidelines for Children and Young People (aged 5 to 18 years) which were developed jointly by Sport New Zealand and the Ministries of Health and Education in 2007.
