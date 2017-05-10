Easier process for clients with cancer diagnosis

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 14:10

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says Jobseeker Support clients with a cancer diagnosis no longer need to provide multiple medical certificates.

"I asked MSD to work with the Cancer Society to help simplify the process for clients with a cancer diagnosis," says Mrs Tolley.

"Previously clients had to provide multiple medical certificates to defer work obligations which was burdensome at an already stressful and difficult time.

"After working closely with the Cancer Society, we’ve redesigned the process so clients just need to provide one medical certificate.

"Each month on average 70 people are diagnosed with cancer and have to apply for a benefit as they undergo treatment. In February 2017 around 1,180 clients had a cancer diagnosis.

"Since the streamlined process went live, the new system is working well. MSD is continuing to work with the Cancer Society to ensure health professionals know about the changes and what treatment information is needed."

The standard four weeks, plus four weeks, then 13 weeks medical certificate cycle has been replaced by one medical certificate. Provided MSD has information about the expected length of treatment, which is on average six to nine months, this can be further extended.