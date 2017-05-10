Mapping begins for what a new disability support system could look like

|
Designing for the diversity of the disability community and beginning the mapping of what a new system could look like were the focus of a third workshop on transforming the disability support system.
A co-design group, which includes disabled people, those with disabled family members, and representatives from the disability sector, is holding a series of workshops to design a new system.
It’s one of a series of workshops to design a system which provides disabled people and their families more choice and control.
Leading the work is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.
