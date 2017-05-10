Mapping begins for what a new disability support system could look like

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:30

Designing for the diversity of the disability community and beginning the mapping of what a new system could look like were the focus of a third workshop on transforming the disability support system.

A co-design group, which includes disabled people, those with disabled family members, and representatives from the disability sector, is holding a series of workshops to design a new system.

Leading the work is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.