New research suggests kapa haka and Te Reo may help prevent dementia

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:03

Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner is welcoming new research that suggests kapa haka and speaking Te Reo may help older MÄori avoid dementia.

In 2013, the Government invested $1.8 million in Life and Living in Advanced Age: a Cohort Study in New Zealand - Te Puâwaitanga O Ngâ Tapuwae Kia Ora Tonu (LiLACS NZ) by the University of Auckland. The study can be read about here: https://www.fmhs.auckland.ac.nz/en/faculty/lilacs.html

LiLACS NZ, the world’s first longitudinal study of an indigenous population in advanced age, has produced a series of reports about MÄori and non-MÄori health needs. Comparisons are made to investigate potential disparities.

The report released today - Health, Independence and Caregiving in Advanced Age - is the first study to consider dementia among MÄori.

"Researchers found cultural activities such as kapa haka and speaking Te Reo may help preserve cognition for older MÄori," Ms Wagner says.

"This is a fascinating new insight into ageing and what it means to age successfully, particularly for older MÄori. Research such as this is incredibly important for developing health and disability policies for our ageing population.

"The Government is committed to improving dementia care in New Zealand through increased funding - including a boost of more than $100 million since 2011 - and the release of the New Zealand Framework for Dementia Care in 2013.

"Further strengthening of the dementia care framework is part of the Government’s Healthy Ageing Strategy, which recognises the higher care needs of some older MÄori and makes commitments to reducing health inequities."

The latest LiLACS NZ report is available at: https://www.fmhs.auckland.ac.nz/assets/fmhs/faculty/lilacs/research/docs/Dementia-Supplement-Research-Report.pdf

For more information on the Healthy Ageing Strategy: http://www.health.govt.nz/publication/healthy-ageing-strategy