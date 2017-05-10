Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 17:02

Sentence handed down after steroid operation uncovered The orchestrator of an online steroid operation has been imprisoned for two years for illegal supply of medicines.

Joshua Francis Townshend was sentenced today in Christchurch District Court for advertising, possessing and supplying prescription medicines.

Townshend, pleaded guilty to 129 breaches of the Medicines Act 1981, including possession, advertising and sale of anabolic steroids, clenbuterol, and related medicines illegally used for sports performance and image enhancement. A period of the offending occurred while Townshend was on home detention.

The court had earlier heard that Townshend operated a large-scale online steroid business under the name clenbuterol.co.nz. He attempted to distance himself from the operation by using bank accounts held by others to receive funds, using false names to register websites and Facebook pages, and by not identifying himself to customers.

The medicines were packed in bottles and vials and labelled under Townshend’s brand name, "APS". The products he sold were not of a pharmaceutical standard and their lack of quality assurance posed a real risk to those using them.

Townshend was blatant in his advertising and promotion of the medicines. Medsafe estimates that over one year Townshend supplied the equivalent of 2,100 10ml bottles of clenbuterol and approximately 2,400 units of other medicines which were primarily 10ml vials of anabolic steroids for injection.

A verbal warning to Townshend from the Ministry of Health in March 2013 was ignored.

"Townshend put the public’s health at risk by supplying prescription medicines outside the regulatory system. That system was put in place to protect the public by assuring medicines met appropriate levels of safety, efficacy and quality," said Derek Fitzgerald, Manager of Medsafe’s Compliance Management Branch.

"He was supplying prescription medicines to consumers who had not received proper medical assessment and advice."

Mr Fitzgerald said the prosecutions should serve as a warning that offending that poses a high risk to the public will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

Anyone who has used medicines ordered from clenbuterol.co.nz or used steroids from other black market sources should seek advice from their medical practitioner, Mr Fitzgerald says.

Please see attached background information regarding the case, Medsafe and the law.