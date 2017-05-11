Awareness Day for ME/CFS this month

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:15

ME (Myalgic Encephalopathy/CFS ( Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) is starting to come under the neuro-inflammatory autoimmune area with latest research. It is a serious chronic, complex, multi-systemic disease that can profoundly affect the lives of patients, leaving many unable to work or engage in their former lives. Some are severely incapacitated, bedbound, unable to tolerate light or noise and are tube-fed. There is no cure as yet though research is making progress. ME/CFS is as debilitating as Type II diabetes mellitus, congestive heart failure, multiple sclerosis and end-stage rental diseases. Those living ME/CFS are more disabled and socially marginalised than other patients with long term illnesses.

Some believe ME/CFS affects only women but the reality is, it is an equal opportunities disease affecting men too. Heather Wilson, President of ANZMES said "Our ANZMES Ambassador Ritchie Barnett, former Captain of the New Zealand Rugby League Team, is an example of how ME/CFS can impact fit, healthy and active men in their prime. "

Heather Wilson said "ANZMES has chosen this Awareness Day for ME/CFS (12th May) to highlight the large numbers of males across all age groups who are affected by this debilitating condition. Many of our male members are unable to work in paid employment, with catastrophic economic consequences for themselves and their families. Men with ME/CFS often miss social opportunities and there can be frustration and social isolation.

Some of our young male members are unable to attend school, impacting on their psychosocial development and their ability to form relationships amongst their peers at a time when these abilities are needed most. The inability to pursue further education has immeasurable economic and socially negative consequences impacting throughout their lives. ME/CFS is not just a ‘women’s disease’ stressed Heather Wilson.

ANZMES is the National ME/CFS organisation that provides information and support to those with ME/CFS through out New Zealand.

For further details or to contact a Support Group near you, please contact ANZMES on 03 471 6203, info@anzmes.org.nz or visit www.anzmes.org.nz