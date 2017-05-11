Scholarships to lift Pacific health presence

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:47

A record number of Pacific Health Scholarships will be awarded this year, Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner says.

The scholarship programme, funded by the Ministry of Health, aims to help build the number of Pacific people in the health and disability workforce.

"Growing the Pacific health workforce is vital for delivering appropriate and effective services for Pacific people," Ms Wagner says.

"This year a record 190 scholarships will be awarded, totalling more than $1.4 million.

"The Ministry received 325 applications - the most in the last four years. It’s fantastic to see the Pacific community embracing opportunities in the health sector and I’m particularly pleased to see 14 midwifery scholarships, including a mother and daughter in their first year of study at Wintec in Hamilton."