MMR vaccine is extremely safe and protects our children

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 11:38

The MMR vaccine is considered an extremely safe and effective vaccine that protects children and our community from significant and potential serious illness caused by measles, mumps and rubella diseases.

Dr Felicity Dumble, Medical Officer of Health/Public Health Physician is disappointed that the Vaxxed film will be shown in Hamilton this weekend.

"This film contains misinformation which has been thoroughly disproven through rigorous research" she states.

"It would be disappointing if anyone were influenced by this debunked theory to change their decisions regarding immunisation against these preventable diseases."

