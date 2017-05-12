World-class ED development complete

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:41

The final touches to a world-class $9.8 million Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department were celebrated today with an official opening and tour by Minister of Health Hon Dr Jonathan Coleman.

Dignitaries last gathered at the site in August 2016 to open the newly expanded ED that has almost doubled in size to cater for the needs of the west Auckland community.

Attention was today focussed on the old ED footprint that has been refurbished to include:

-A new Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department Paediatric Zone

-Two negative pressure isolation rooms to help meet modern standards of infection control

-Mental Health rooms to better cater for acute presentations

-Eleven new treatment spaces including three monitored adult beds

"The completion of this development is another major milestone in the evolution of Waitakere Hospital and a service culture that is 100 per cent focussed on improving patient outcomes," Waitemata DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley says.

"We have an organisational promise to deliver best care for everyone and that’s exactly what this state-of -the-art development is designed to do. It makes best care an absolute priority in respect to every single person we come into contact with."

The new paediatric zone is a safe contained unit within the ED and features larger cubicles and a dedicated range of support rooms that promote safety and child health strategies, i.e. procedure room, play area, beverage area and toilets. The area is located close to the separate paediatric waiting room, the nearby paediatric resuscitation room and a new whanau zone.

Security and privacy are also key considerations behind the design of mental health rooms which have been reconfigured to better accommodate agitated or distressed patients who present with acute mental health issues.

The two negative pressure isolation rooms ensure the department’s readiness to deal with known and emerging infectious diseases in a safe and clinically appropriate manner while awaiting transfer to an inpatient facility.

"The number of patients presenting at Waitakere ED jumped from 28,000 in 2009 to 52,000 in the 2015-2016 financial year," Dr Bramley says. "We are now in an excellent position to keep pace with that kind of demand and this is yet another example of our investment in the evolution of Waitakere Hospital and the high quality service we provide today for the people of west Auckland," he says.

The refurbished ED is the latest in a series of services and facilities to improve access to health care for the west Auckland community.

Other initiatives include:

-The $3.682 million Waitakere Additional Medical Beds project

-The development of primary birthing unit options currently in progress

-The refurbishment of Waitakere Hospital’s maternity unit completed in 2015

-The opening of an onsite pharmacy at Waitakere Hospital in 2015

-The upgrading and expansion of radiology service at Waitakere due for completion in 2017.