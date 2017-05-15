Waitemata DHB makes significant investment in community health

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 13:16

Achieving better health outcomes, not only in hospital but in the community, is the aim of a plan launched by Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) today in partnership with Waitemata PHO and Procare Health Ltd.

The Primary and Community Services Plan (PCSP) outlines Waitemata DHB’s most significant investment into primary care to date with an initial $5.1 million already approved and new business cases with additional funding to be raised every year going forward.

The PCSP is a commitment from Waitemata DHB to support community services by providing targeted funding for prevention and education programmes, early intervention and easy access to the help people need, sooner and closer to home.

Four programmes have already been launched and are available immediately as an initial investment under the PCSP. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening (AAA) gives affected MÄori a funded consultation at a general practice to provide appropriate screening and treatment. Funding of approximately $150,000 will be made available for both the screening and GP visits.

A major expansion of the Primary Options for Acute Care (POAC) initiative aims to shorten the length of hospital stays by providing the resources for a patient to safely manage their care at home. A total of $2,526,000 will be invested annually into this programme.

Rural Point of Care Testing (R-POCT) helps avoid unnecessary emergency department visits and/or hospitalisation by providing on-the-spot testing and diagnostics at rural practices. The programme will cost $1,024,518 over the next 2.5 years.

Primary Mental Health gets a boost with the Our Health in Mind initiative which sees $1.4 million invested per annum to help more people get better sooner through earlier and improved access to local mental health and addiction support, assessment and treatment.

CEO Dr Dale Bramley says healthcare in the community needs to be delivered through a single integrated healthcare system.

"This is about better outcomes for the people of Waitemata and now, through a more aligned healthcare system, we can continue to advance the excellent health outcomes already being achieved within our population," Dr Bramley says.

Chief Executive of ProCare Steve Boomert says this is an opportunity to further develop capacity in primary care in the district.

"We will continue to collaborate with Waitemata DHB and across Auckland to ensure this is resourced and further investment is targeted to develop primary care services that benefit the health of our local population."

Chief Executive of Waitemata PHO John Ross says the plan shows a commitment to provide the best possible care for communities.

"We believe this is achieved by putting the needs of our communities first, improving coordination and providing proactive and preventive care that is more convenient for patients," he says.

The launch of the PCSP will be on Thursday 18 May, 11am at Waitemata PHO (Comprehensive Care), 42 Tawa Drive, Albany.