Gym boost for Wheelchair Warriors

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:46

A group of Dunedin residents with long-term injuries and disabilities have just overcome another challenge - extra support with their health and fitness programmes.

Wheelchair Warriors was founded by Nick Chisholm who has locked in syndrome due to a rugby accident 16 years ago. At Sky Fitness, the group provides personal training for a variety of long term injuries and disabilities and covers exercise, nutrition, functional movement and support.

Now, Healthcare Rehabilitation is sponsoring Wheelchair Warriors, providing equipment, clothing and money towards the gym memberships fees.

"We’re thrilled to be able to support the Wheelchair Warriors, knowing that this will help people in all aspects of their life. We see this as the beginning of a long term arrangement with Nick and his team," says Russell Simpson, General Manager Healthcare Rehabilitation.

Nick’s team at Wheelchair Warriors includes six students from the Bachelor of Applied Science (Physical Activity, Health and Wellness) at Otago Polytechnic. They are on placement with the organisation, helping with exercise and rehabilitation programmes. Nick says he couldn’t run the group without them.

"Wheelchair Warriors has really started to grow in numbers. It’s only able to do this because we have the support of Otago Polytechnic students," Nick says.

Otago Institute of Sport and Adventure Placement Coordinator, Kathryn van der Vliet, says the students gain much more than personal training experience.

"OP students learn how to interact with people with a variety of disabilities like MS, paraplegia and strokes. They learn how to communicate and adapt to meet the individual demands and needs of their clients."

The Wheelchair Warrior team will meet with Healthcare Rehabilitation on Wednesday 17 at 10:15 to thank them for their support. Media are welcome to attend.