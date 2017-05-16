Florence Nightingale Medal 2017

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 16:02

NZNO is proud to congratulate its members, Mrs Gail Ann Corbett, Ms Guru Dev Kaur Singh and Ms Barbara Fay Turnbull on their Florence Nightingale Medal awarded on Friday 12 May, International Nurses’ Day. The highly regarded international award recognises exceptional courage and devotion to victims of armed conflict or natural disaster.

The medal recognises exemplary service or a pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education. It is the highest international distinction a nurse can achieve and is awarded to nurses or nursing aides for "exceptional courage and devotion to the wounded, sick or disabled or to civilian victims of a conflict or disaster" or "exemplary services or a creative and pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education.

NZNO Manager, Nursing and Professional Services Jane MacGeorge says:

"These women are outstanding New Zealanders. Their courage and bravery make the profession proud. Their huge commitment to humanity by working on the other side of the world in areas of conflict is exceptional. NZNO is honoured to support them and congratulates them on this prestigious nursing award."

- Mrs Gail Ann Corbett

Registered nurse. Active notably with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the New Zealand Red Cross in conflict situations, and in the area of public health. Ms Corbett has been working for the last 8 years in Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan and Gaza.

- Ms Guru Dev Kaur Singh

Registered nurse. Active notably with the New Zealand Red Cross, the (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IRFC) in disaster and conflict situations, and in the area of public health. Building capacity and managing health emergencies in these countries.

- Ms Barbara Fay Turnbull

Registered nurse. Active notably with the ICRC and the New Zealand Red Cross in situations of conflict, and in the area of public health and nursing education.

The recipients were nominated by their respective National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society and selected by a commission comprised of the ICRC, IRFC and Red Crescent Societies and the International Council of Nurses.