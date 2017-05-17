New suicide prevention resource from the Mental Health Foundation

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 15:08

The Mental Health Foundation is proud to share its newest resource, Having Suicidal Thoughts and Finding a Way Back.

"If you are having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone," chief executive Shaun Robinson says.

"Many people have thought about taking their own lives and found a way out of the pain.

"For those having thoughts of suicide right now and needing to find a way back, this resource will help."

The booklet offers advice and honest quotes by people who have lived through suicidal thoughts and experiences.

"It can pass. It’s not everlasting even though it feels like it is," shares Lena, 37.

The resource is a journey that gives people hope to find a way back. Featured throughout it are symbols of manawa - a beating heart.

It provides practical ways to cope with and manage distressing thoughts, and how to share them with whÄnau or a health professional. Included in the resource is a Personal Safety Plan to be filled out to help if the thoughts return.

The resource is available to download from the Mental Health Foundation webstore. The Personal Safety Plan can be ordered separately if the whole resource isn’t needed.

A soft launch for the booklet has taken place and an official launch will be on Matariki, 28 June 2017.

"Kei roto i te kÅrero, he rongoa. Kei roto i te reo, te rongoa hei mirimiri mÅ te hinengaro mÅ te wairua - Talking is a healing for the mind and spirit," Moe Milne.