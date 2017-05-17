NZ well placed to lead SNOMED implementation

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 17:36

New Zealand is well positioned for widescale implementation of SNOMED CT, the key terminology standard for electronic health records, according to SNOMED International’s Asia Pacific clinical lead, who was in the country recently.

Dr Michael Bainbridge talked to a range of health organisations and their industry partners throughout the country about accelerating adoption of SNOMED here.

"New Zealand is well positioned to implement SNOMED ahead of other countries because of its size, commitment to better public services through digital first initiatives and willingness to innovate using technology," says Dr Bainbridge, one of the original developers of Read Codes in the 1980s.

SNOMED CT developments here include:

- the migration from the Read Codes system to SNOMED CT in primary care for clinical decision support and care coordination. This will transform processes around injury claim and work capacity assessment and is a joint Ministry of Health, Accident Compensation Corporation and Ministry of Social Development programme

- implementation of the first SNOMED-native GP practice management system in Midlands Health Network

- the move of the New Zealand Universal List of Medicines and New Zealand Formulary to SNOMED for information about medicines and their use

- Canterbury DHB's Health Care Analytics Solution has one billion SNOMED-tagged elements covering nearly two million patient encounters over the past five years.