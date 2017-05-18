Patient wifi available at Grey Base

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 09:46

Free public wifi internet access is now available in parts of the Grey Base Hospital.

West Coast DHB Chief Information Officer Miles Roper says the service has been initiated with the help of supplier 2 Degrees.

"It’s great to be able to provide this service for our patients and their visitors. It’s a small thing we can do to make people feel more comfortable and help them keep in touch with loved ones," Mr Roper says.

When people turn on the wifi on their mobile device or laptop computer, they will be able to select DHB Public Wifi from the list of options. This will allow patients and their visitors to browse the internet and access emails.

"Most of the Grey Base Hospital campus - in-patient wards, and the corporate services area have the free public Wi-Fi. We are working on making it available also in the Kahurangi dementia unit," Mr Roper says.

Staff will be looking into the possibility of introducing the service in other West Coast DHB locations over coming months.

More information about the service is available on the West Coast DHB website, www.wcdhb.health.nz.