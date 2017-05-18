Home support transfer to ensure uninterrupted services - IHC

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 16:13

IHC is pleased to announce quality home support services for people will continue uninterrupted.

Families currently receiving home support through IHC’s IDEA Services will be able to transfer over to NZCare Disability, HealthCare NZ's specialist disability support division.

NZCare Disability is committed to providing home support in every part of the country where people currently receive the service.

"NZCare Disability is an experienced and trusted provider of services to people with disabilities and we are working closely with them to ensure a smooth transfer over the next few months," says Janine Stewart, Chief Operating Officer IDEA Services.

"We know this has been an unsettling time for people," says Janine. "We have assured them throughout this process that we would not move out of home support until people had good options for continued services.

"But we know that families want certainty, and I am pleased that together we can now present them with a secure and quality option."

Many of IDEA Services home support staff will also be given the option of transferring over to work with NZCare Disability.

"That means that not only will the service continue, but it will likely continue with the same staff working with the same families - ensuring the least possible disruption."

IDEA Services and NZCare Disability are in the process of contacting families and sending extra information.