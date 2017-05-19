Are you getting your A to Z of Vitamins? - Canstar Blue

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 08:03

In todays on the go world, full of fast and processed foods, 46% of Kiwis report to feel better when regularly taking multivitamins. This rises to 50% amongst Gen Xers.

The finding from the latest Canstar Blue survey reveal a further 25% of people aren’t sure of the benefits of multivitamins but take them anyway.

Canstar Blue spokesperson Emma Quantrill comments:

"Our results show that in the main, people are taking multivitamins in addition to a good diet, not as a substitute to one. Only 16% of people admitted to trying to offset a poor diet with supplements although this did rise slightly amongst Gen Yers (18%).

"Unfortunately, we weren’t very clued up when it came to understanding what we taking, with only four out of ten people knowing what was in their multivitamins. Baby Boomers were slightly better in this area with awareness rising to nearly 50%."

In general it’s believed that people take multivitamins in order to avoid or lessen the effects of everything from allergies to aging, but the Canstar Blue survey also revealed that nearly one third of people taking them to help recover from a cold.

Quantrill went on to say:

"The benefits of multivitamins and supplements are much debated and a general consensus is hard to find. What our survey shows it that people are willing to make up their own mind and do what they feel is right for them."

Most popular multivitamins

This year Canstar Blue asked 1,103 New Zealanders to rate their multivitamins based on a number of different criteria.

Achieving a maximum rating over every criteria, we are delighted to announce Thompsons as the winner of our 2017 Overall Customer Satisfaction Award.

Accepting the accolade, Michelle Sackim, Brand Manager - Retail Brands (New Zealand) said:

"The Thompson’s team are delighted to accept this award for the second time. We are really proud of the fact that our ‘effectiveness’ rating significantly exceeded the industry average.

"At Thompson’s, we strive to deliver the very best in quality and efficacy to ensure our products are consistent in delivering the very best health outcomes for our customers."

Please click here for further information

This information is not medical advice, and Canstar Blue is not making a recommendation or giving advice about medications or health related products. Always seek the advice of a doctor or pharmacist to find the right medication for you.

About the survey

Canstar Blue commissioned I-view to survey New Zealand consumers across a range of categories to measure and track customer satisfaction. The outcomes reported are the results of 1,103 New Zealanders who have purchased and consumed multivitamins in the last 12 months