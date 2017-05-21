$1.1b needed for health won't help those already missing out

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 10:34

The extra $1.1b required to maintain current health services won't help those already missing out, says health coalition.

The senior Doctors union and the Council of Trade Unions announced today that $1.1b is required to maintain current health services.

The unions calculated the number from data released by Government departments including Treasury.

The figure takes into account population growth, inflation, wages and new initiatives.

The announcement comes ahead of the Government’s Budget release this Thursday.

YesWeCare.nz is a new coalition of community groups, patients and people working in health seeking a fully-funded health system.

Coalition coordinator Simon Oosterman says maintaining the status quo isn't enough.

"An extra $1.1b in health funding will only maintain the status quo and won't help people already missing out," he says. "It won't resolve the mental health crisis or help the increasing number of Kiwis who need surgery but can’t get on a public waiting list."

Oosterman says anything less than $1.1b will be a cut in real terms and will see more people missing out.

YesWeCare.nz has been collecting stories of people affected by health underfunding to show how it impacts everyday people.

Stories include Collette Smith and her now two year old Otis featured in today's Herald on Sunday.

Mrs Smith says she had to fundraise $50,000 to get Otis a cochlear ear implant so he could hear better because the Government wouldn't fund it.

"Every child should start life with the best opportunities," she says. "An extra $1.1b won't help families like mine who don't receive health funding but would benefit from it."

The coalition invites the public to share their health underfunding stories at yeswecare.nz/share-your-story.