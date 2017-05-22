The Hits puts the rhythm into CPR

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:49

This week, The Hits are shining the spotlight on songs that have 104 beats per minute, the same rhythm to remember if you ever have to perform CPR.

In a campaign titled ‘Songs That Can Save Lives’, the station will play songs from their usual repertoire, but announcers will be highlighting which ones have the special beat. If listeners ever find themselves in a situation where they need to perform CPR, remembering the beat of the songs may prove an invaluable tool.

Songs include Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, Savage Garden’s To the Moon and Back and Tom Cochrane’s Life is a Highway.

Todd Campbell, Content Director for The Hits says, "First aid knowledge is important for everyone. By creating awareness of this situation in a unique way, we hope to invite people to find out more about how to react in a situation when someone needs help."

Barry Watkin, ex-Chief Paramedic for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, says it’s a great initiative. "When someone requires CPR there is a lot going on at once, so having a song that you can remember can be incredibly helpful. The most vital thing is taking action; call emergency services, think of the beat and start CPR. It’s great to see The Hits are raising awareness for such a crucial element in emergency response."

The initiative is part of NZME’s Wellness Week, an internal event that focuses on the health and wellbeing of its staff.