New Caledonia to host 20th Pasifika Medical Association Conference

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 15:53

The Pasifika Medical Association, in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC) and the Health Research Council (HRC) Pacific Health Research Committee are pleased to announce the "Pacific Health Realities; The Way Forward" Conference, to be held in New Caledonia and the call for abstracts is now open.

The 20th Annual Pacific Health Conference will be held on the 27-29 September with pre conference workshops on the 25-26 September 2017.

Pasifika Medical Association Executive Officer Mrs Melissa Fidow says the Association is looking forward to working in partnership with SPC and HRC to deliver an event that provides Pacific health workers and professionals with an outstanding opportunity to collaborate on a range of issues important to improving the health outcomes of Pacific people in the region.

Dr Palatasa Havea, Chairman of the HRC Pacific Health Research Committee says the conference is an attempt to bring together Pacific health providers and services to engage in closer working relationships.

"There is a lot going on in Pacific health, not only in New Zealand but also in the region, and if we’re not careful we can reinvent the wheel in so many ways. There are a number of conferences hosted by Pacific health organisations with the sole purposes of promoting and disseminating health information among our peoples. Combining the efforts of these organisations in conferences, such as this one, is a more effective way of meeting these purposes."

This year’s conference will cover a wide range of exciting topics including Health Security, Climate Change and Health, Universal Health Coverage, Human Resources for Health and Using Research To Make Better Decisions.

The conference is expected to attract a high number of attendees, both regionally and internationally. Full conference details are available at http://pacifichealth.org.nz