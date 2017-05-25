HealthOne wins technology solution award

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 03:16

The Ministry of Health congratulates Canterbury District Health Board, Orion Health and Pegasus Health for winning ‘best technology solution’ at the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards for its electronic health record HealthOne.

Ann-Marie Cavanagh, Ministry of Health Chief Technology and Digital Services Officer, says HealthOne is a great example of how sharing health information can make it easier for clinicians to do their job and improve health care services for New Zealanders.

"HealthOne enables the secure sharing of people’s health information among clinicians, even when different systems are used, and contains information for over 800,000 New Zealanders.

"It also gives clinicians access to the best and most up-to-date clinical information to help them make more informed health decisions. The patient benefits as there is less time spent looking for their results or running repeat tests and they can get home sooner."

She says HealthOne is an innovation that puts the patient at the centre of care and supports the goals of the new Health Strategy by enabling clinicians to work as one team using smart systems.

HealthOne is about to complete its roll out across the South Island, when all five South Island DHBs will be connected to the same shared electronic health record for both primary and secondary care. Nelson Marlborough will be the final DHB for the South Island rollout and is set to go-live mid-June.