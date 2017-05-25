Pregnancy coping strategies to give your baby the best start

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 09:44

A nice glass of wine is just the ticket when you are feeling a bit frazzled or you’ve had a stressful day. And, if it’s your thing, a cigarette can also calm nerves.

But what if you're pregnant? Then what can you do to unwind and leave behind the day’s worries and stresses?

A team from the University of Waikato’s School of Psychology has the answer with a new app they've produced for expectant mothers, and they're looking for more young mums to trial it during the pilot stage.

Dr Carrie Cornsweet Barber, who is heading the pilot, says the Positively Pregnant app is there to help mums feel less stressed during pregnancy by offering them healthier ways of coping with everyday life and guiding them to organise their thoughts and feelings.

The name of the app comes from the scientific study of Positive Psychology, which is founded on the belief that people want to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives, to cultivate what is best within themselves, and to enhance their experiences of love, work, and play.

"Pregnancy brings huge change and transition in people’s lives," says Dr Barber.

Research has shown that stress, anxiety and depression can affect the developing baby, and antenatal anxiety and depression may have significant negative effects on the bonding between mother and infant, leading to cognitive, emotional and behavioural development of the child.

That is the main reason for developing the app, says Dr Barber. "To give expecting mums coping strategies so that babies get the best start in life."

Dr Barber says the team is seeking information about participants’ levels of depression, anxiety and stress, their health behaviours, and, once they've given birth, their confidence in their parenting experience.

Coping strategies for stress and anxiety during pregnancy:

Exercise: Get moving! Water sports and yoga are good, says Dr Barber. But any type of exercise or movement is good for your wellbeing as physical activity helps your body release endorphins that act like natural painkillers to the brain. Of course, if you have any medical problems in your pregnancy, check with your lead maternity carer about what exercise is best for you.

Relaxation: The Positive Pregnancy app has a few guided relaxation and mindfulness activities to try. The voice is extremely soothing, slow and meditative. The activity Body Scan requires you to notice what you are feeling physically without trying to change it or trying to relax. Other activities include being talked through relaxation, stretching and guided walks on a beach, in a garden or in a forest.

Sleep: Make sure you get enough sleep to clear the clutter in your brain so you can think more clearly and feel rested. Try and get some sleep whenever you feel tired. Sleep also helps hormone growth - good for mum and good for baby.

Social support: They say a problem shared is a problem halved. It’s good to share your doubts, insecurities and feelings with others to stop them from taking over your everyday life. The Positive Pregnancy app has a module called Conversations, which provides suggestions for things you and your partner or support person can talk about in preparation for parenting. One such conversation starter might be something like jobs allocation - who will be responsible for the cooking, cleaning, changing of nappies, etc.

Start a journal: Writing down stuff can help with unburdening your thoughts, and is helpful for tracking your moods and identifying triggers. It’s also good to write down things that you are grateful for, to remind yourself during days when may be feeling low. The Positive Pregnancy app has journal features such as Notes to Self. Here, Dr Barber suggests making notes to yourself to change damaging and negative habitual thoughts - for instance, you can send yourself the message "I can do this" when self-doubt of "I’m stupid" creeps in. Under another section called Gratitude you can add things that you are grateful for, in case you need reminding on a grey day. There’s also Notes to Baby, which acts as a journal of your pregnancy for the baby. Here you can write about your pregnancy observations and also include photos of your baby belly as it grows.

Explore the fascinating world of the human mind with study in psychology this July. Learn about the University of Waikato's exciting study options