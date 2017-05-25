Under-fives at risk from exposure to household chemicals

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 10:20

The National Poisons Centre fields more than 6,000 calls a year about under-fives’ exposure to chemicals. One in 10 of them result in a visit to the doctor or a stay in hospital.

"We’re relieved to see that hospitalisations and doctor visits have been gradually decreasing over the past few years thanks to public education campaigns about managing hazardous substances," says Environmental Protection Authority CEO Dr Allan Freeth.

"But in an ideal world the number would be zero, because it only takes a little effort to keep chemicals out of children’s reach at all times."

The EPA’s own mantra around staying safe with household chemical products, which urges parents to put them up or lock them up may be paying off: recent research undertaken for the EPA reveals 86 percent of New Zealand families say they are aware of the need to keep chemicals out of reach of children. "We’re talking about heavy-duty household cleaners, paints, fertilisers, petrol and LPG cylinders, as well as other, less obvious products such as shampoos, toothpaste and some cosmetics," says Dr Freeth.

As the EPA’s first Safer Homes Week continues (May 22-27) its message is simple: read the label and follow the instructions.

Throughout the week the EPA, in conjunction with Wellington City Council, NZ Fire, NZ Police, ACC, EQC, Plunket, Safe Kids Aotearoa, Housing New Zealand, National Poisons Centre and the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment and Consumer New Zealand will be promoting online tips and hints about staying safe at home, in the garden and in the community.

To find out more, follow us on Facebook (EPA Safer Homes) and Twitter (@EPAgovtnz).

A two-day public exhibition is planned for Friday and Saturday, May 26-27 at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre. Topics and displays will cover fire safety, earthquake preparedness, safety for under 5s and pets, alongside information on staying safe around chemicals and hazardous substances in the home. Entry is free and doors open at 9.30am on Friday and at 10am on Saturday.

For more information about how to keep safe with hazardous substances go to www.epa.govt.nz/saferhomes. Contact the National Poisons Centre: 0800 764 766.

What we do:

The EPA sets the rules for the use of hazardous substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 by assessing the environmental and economic risks and benefits to New Zealanders and the environment.