Budget 2017: Huge health funding boost welcome - HFANZ

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:02

The huge boost to health funding in today’s Budget has been welcomed by the Health Funds Association (HFANZ).

HFANZ chief executive Roger Styles said the significant funding increase was driven by demographics and population growth, although warned that we shouldn’t expect that level of increase to be sustained year on year.

"New Zealand’s health system has become more heavily dependent on public funding than most in the OECD, but we know the Government can’t afford to fund everything. The private healthcare system plays a significant role, but could be doing a lot more alongside the public system to relieve pressure and help lift overall health outcomes," he said.

"A more collaborative approach to planning is needed so we can make the best use of both private and public funding sources and deliver New Zealanders the best healthcare possible," Mr Styles said.