Superhero Saturday to help fight Superbugs

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 15:21

Customers visiting Briscoes or Rebel Sport stores this weekend could find themselves served at the checkout by Superman, Wonder Woman or possibly even Captain America with staff donning superhero outfits all in aid of fighting superbugs.

The dress-up day is part of Briscoe Group’s charity partner Cure Kids’ appeal "Fight Against Superbugs’ to raise funds to find new antibiotics to combat drug-resistant bugs.

More than 60 stores across New Zealand are taking part from Whangarei to Invercargill with customers being asked to donate to the campaign.

According to Briscoe Group CEO, Rod Duke, the campaign has really captured the hearts of staff.

"The response has been phenomenal. It’s an issue that has the potential to affect all New Zealander’s and we’re proud to be helping make this important research possible," said Mr Duke.

Mr Duke said the idea of ‘Superhero Saturday’ came out of Briscoe Group team members wanting to do something extra special to raise awareness for the looming health crisis posed by superbugs.

"Briscoe Group have been long-time supporters of Cure Kids for more than a decade. The health and wellbeing of New Zealand children is firmly part of our company culture at all levels of the business. "

"When a dress up day was suggested, we had a tremendous response from our team. Some staff who don’t even work on a Saturday are coming in simply to be part of the fun. It’s a great reflection on the genuine engagement Briscoe Group staff feel with this cause," said Mr Duke.

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Benge, said the Fight Against Superbugs crowd funding campaign had resonated strongly with the New Zealand public, with nearly $183,000 of the campaign $250,000 target donated thus either instore, online or through other donation channels.

"World-leading health experts are consistently warning that the threat from superbugs is not a case of ‘if’, but ‘when’. We need to act now to ensure we have ways to treat increasing strains of resistant infections which have the potential to be fatal."

Ms Benge said the funds raised would be used to fund the work of microbiologist, Dr Siouxsie Wiles who is testing a bank of more than 1000 unique New Zealand fungi for potential new antibiotics.

"The support of Briscoe Group is amazing. Their ongoing support has enabled Cure Kids to fund many vital research projects".

Since becoming a partner of Cure Kids more than a decade ago, Briscoe Group have helped raise more than $5.8 million to help fund vital child health research.