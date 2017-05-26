Measles case confirmed in Wellington

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:52

Regional Public Health (RPH), Wellington has been notified of a confirmed case of measles and is asking people who may have been in contact with that person to watch out for symptoms. The infected person visited several public places before they were diagnosed.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Annette Nesdale is asking members of the public who visited the following locations at the relevant times, and who are unsure if they are immunised against measles, to call their doctor’s practice and check.

Wednesday 24th May between 4.45PM and 6:15PM at Ropata Pharmacy, High Street, Lower Hutt.

Sunday 21st May to Wednesday 24th May during work hours at Capital City Motors, Taranaki Street, Wellington.

Saturday 20th May between 3.00PM and 5.30PM at the Wainuiomata Soccer Clubrooms at Richard Prouse Park, Hine Road, Wainuiomata.

Measles is most infectious in the days before the classical measles rash develops. It can take 10-14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing any symptoms. Measles symptoms include: a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading elsewhere.

Dr Annette Nesdale says, "Measles is highly contagious and the virus is spread easily from person to person through the air via sneezing or coughing."

"We are contacting people who have been in contact with the unwell person, however, because measles is an airborne disease anyone who was at the above listed locations at the times specified, should remain vigilant."

Measles is a serious illness which can be prevented by being immunised. "The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine is a free vaccine and offers the best protection against measles. Two doses are required to give maximum protection. These are usually given at around 15 months and four years, however you can receive the vaccine at any age after 12 months.

The only way to avoid catching measles is to have had two measles vaccines after your first birthday or if you have previously had the measles disease. Please check with your doctor to see if you and your family are protected. By getting immunised, you will not only be protecting yourself or your child, you'll also be stopping the disease from spreading in our communities." says Dr Nesdale.

Anyone who was at the above locations at the specified times, who feels unwell, should phone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice. It is vitally important to call first before seeing a doctor because measles is highly infectious, and people with measles can infect others in the waiting room.