Local business wants to make a difference with book launch

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 17:03

Local business wants to make a difference to young people’s wellbeing with book launch Kiwi business analysis consultancy Redvespa has launched Your Kingdom, A Guide to Wellbeing and Potential. The book will be available as an e-book or hard copy and aims to help young people and others manage their day to day wellbeing.

Co-authored by Redvespa’s Head of Wellness and Social Purpose 24-year-old Jamie Gibson, the book gives people simple everyday tools that can have a positive impact on their lives. The launch demonstrates a new mindset for business that cares for the community and its social issues.

For years Jamie, a professional cricket player, suffered from anxiety, so when he got the role at Redvespa after losing his contract he wanted to make a difference in this space. His journey is the inspiration for Your Kingdom and the ideas it shares. In the book there are also interviews with Jacinda Ardern, Matt Proctor and Mel Parsons who share their knowledge, life journey and helpful tips.

Your Kingdom is the first step in Redvespa’s journey to marry business purpose with social purpose and create a genuine social impact. With offices in Wellington and Auckland Redvespa is at the forefront of Business Analysis consulting, working with organisations and companies to make change happen in creative and innovative ways.

For Redvespa’s CEO, Sarah Gibson, launching Your Kingdom is an opportunity for the business with family values to do something with real social impact.

"Daily we make change happen, to unleash potential and enrich people, business and communities. We’ve always had a strong focus on mental health and our people being the best they can. Recently we’ve embarked on a journey to ensure our social purpose is as ingrained in our business model as our business purpose," says Sarah.

Redvespa is supporting the book as a tangible way to unleash potential in New Zealand’s youth through a better understanding of wellbeing.

"I wanted to create something tangible that could be shared in our communities to make positive change in people’s lives. It’s important to us that mental wellbeing is shared openly at Redvespa and our dream that this spreads to all of NZ," says Sarah.

Your Kingdom is available as an e-book download at http://redvespa.com/your-kingdom/ The real value however is in having a printed copy which can be with people day to day; there’s a place to write, set goals and for gratitude.

For every hard copy book bought, Redvespa is sharing one with a young person from Hope Walk - a suicide prevention movement.

The book is the first step in Redvespa’s journey to have a social impact and unleash the potential of young people in our community through a better understanding of wellbeing.

Redvespa has implemented an internal wellbeing program, working with their people to ensure they have the support and encouragement in their own wellbeing journeys.

Sarah wants people to learn from a young age that we’re all unique, have our own values and can live our lives according to these, without being restricted by the perceptions of others. Her own extended family’s experience with mental health issues and seeing her son suffer from anxiety for much of his life has given Sarah both compassion and a drive to make a difference for others.

"I am determined to help ensure others find and unlock their potential. I have a fierce desire to support NZ’s youth in particular and help them get through the challenges they will face as they find their way in life, especially if those challenges relate to mental wellbeing," says Sarah.