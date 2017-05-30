New provider for Wellington respite centres

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 10:32

Two respite bases in the Wellington region are to be run by Spectrum Care, which is set to take over these two services from IDEA Services.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed plans for IDEA to move out of providing this service.

"We are pleased that a trusted provider like Spectrum has chosen to run the respite centres in Porirua and Upper Hutt," says IDEA Services Chief Operating Officer Janine Stewart.

About 80 families in the Wellington region make use of the two respite bases, which provide support and care for young people with intellectual disabilities.

"We have been working hard to ensure that as we leave this service families still have a good option for quality, uninterrupted support - and that’s the case now," says Janine.

Spectrum will be adding the Wellington region to the high-quality respite support it already provides in the Auckland and Bay of Plenty regions.

Transition planning is underway and Spectrum is expected to begin working in Wellington from July.

IDEA Services and Spectrum are in the process of contacting families and sending them information.