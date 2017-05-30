Smokefree people in smokefree places

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 13:36

Canterbury District Health Board is partnering with new stop smoking service Te HÄ - Waitaha to encourage people to become smokefree on World Smokefree Day, 31 May.

Vivien Daley, Canterbury DHB Smokefree Manager, says World Smokefree Day is the perfect time to quit for good.

"In the first two weeks of May we laid down a challenge to Canterbury smokers to be smokefree by World Smokefree Day. The response has been awesome, with 65 people signing up to the challenge on the Te HÄ - Waitaha website," says Vivien.

"While we know that most smokers want to quit, we’re delighted at how much appetite there was to quit for World Smokefree Day."

"Stopping smoking isn’t always easy, but our client-centred, face-to-face approach is working. Everyday we’re helping people save money, look after their health and the health of their whÄnau."

Vivien says creating more smokefree spaces can help people to stop smoking, and prevent people from starting smoking in the first place.

She says that the findings of the recent Fresh Air smokefree outdoor dining pilot, being released later today, show that an overwhelming majority of people support making places like hospitality venues completely smokefree, inside and out.

Vivien says the Fresh Air Project is just one example of Canterbury DHB supporting communities to create healthier, smokefree spaces.

"There’s a real groundswell in our community to make smokefree the normal thing to be. A great example is Canterbury’s newest rugby league club, the Rolleston Warriors, who we’ve helped to become completely smokefree."