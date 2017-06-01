NZ'ers gain global recognition for work with endometriosis

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 10:17

Endometriosis New Zealand (ENZ) has reinforced its position as a global leader in endometriosis education and management, with the appointment of the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Bush QSM, to the World Endometriosis Society board during the World Conference on Endometriosis in Vancouver last week.

The historical appointment, which marks the only appointment of a non-medically trained individual to the World Endometriosis Society (WES) board, shows the esteem in which Ms Bush and ENZ are held around the world.

Fellow New Zealander and specialist gynaecologist Professor Neil Johnson from Auckland Gynaecology Group, who was elected as the WES President at the same event in Canada, says their respective appointments highlights the work they are doing here in New Zealand, which includes working with the New Zealand Government on better treatment and management for patients.

"It’s fantastic to see Deborah recognised as the leader she is, and I’m sure I’m not the only specialist who extends my heartfelt congratulations to her," said Professor Johnson.

Professor Johnson’s appointment as President is another history-making assignment for New Zealand, as he is the first Australasian to hold the position which has previously been held by North American and European leaders in the field.

"I’m also very honoured to have been elected to the World Endometriosis Society board and am excited to continue to support the incredible work the World Endometriosis Society does, while working in closely with Endometriosis New Zealand," continued Professor Johnson. "It shows the expertise that exists here in New Zealand and how we are considered to be at the forefront of managing this often debilitating disease."

Meanwhile, Ms Bush says she is honoured to be representing the 120,000 New Zealand girls and women who have endometriosis on the world stage while continuing her work in bringing women around the world improved health outcomes.

"I would like to thank the World Endometriosis Society for inviting me to join the WES Board as it is a huge honour and recognition of the work achieved so far, though, with poor understanding, poor treatment and poor priority, there is much more to do."

"I’m also very proud of the team at Endometriosis New Zealand. We are a tiny team and yet we are held in such high regard for our work, including our world-leading education in schools menstrual health programme, called ‘me’ which has received a lot of interest from other countries and Governments," said Ms Bush.

Earlier in the year, research from the ‘me’ programme was published in the Australia and New Zealand Journal Of Gynaecology, marking another world first for Deborah Bush et al.

The ‘me’ programme has been presented to New Zealand students in Canterbury for 20 years, and has also been rolled out to more students in Nelson, Auckland, Wellington, Hawkes Bay, Southland, Otago and Marlborough.

ENZ offers a range of other support and education services, including a workplace programme and resources. More details can be found on www.nzendo.org.nz