June is Men's Health Month: #MenStartTalking

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 22:37

3,000- New Zealand men continue to die each year from preventable illnesses. Women live four years longer than men, 65%-- of men are overweight or obese, the suicide rate for men is three- times that of women and across every age bracket more men than women drink to hazardous levels and smoke daily.

Men’s Health Month in June this year, is an international awareness month that aims to raise the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment. The theme for this year continues to be #MenStartTalking.

Men’s Health Month is supported by the not-for-profit organisation Men’s Health Trust and is designed to help inform, educate and provide opportunities for New Zealand men to check their health status and take positive action.

Chairman of Men’s Health Trust, Phil Clemas is concerned that even by highlighting such dire facts and statistics, men’s behaviour still isn’t changing.

"From experience we know men are notorious for not discussing problems and are often reluctant to talk about their health, mainly due to fear. The statistics regarding the health of men are getting worse and now we’re in a situation where every three hours a New Zealand male dies of preventable causes. Our health cannot be ignored and we are using men’s health month to encourage the men in our life to start having conversations about their health - with their doctor, health professionals or simply with their mates."

Dr Graeme Washer, Medical Director of the Men’s Health Trust, says it’s important for men to stop being complacent where their health is concerned.

"Early detection is critical for the majority of illnesses and its time men realised they are not bulletproof or immortal. Daily I have men come to my practice saying they are only here because their wife or partner has sent them, it’s then I know it’s likely to be a serious health issue. A regular yearly health check up with your GP could potentially save your life, this is the message we need our kiwi males to hear loud and clear."

Clemas says the best thing that New Zealand men can do about their health is to be proactive.

"Men’s Health Trust is focused on initiatives that will help inspire males to open up and talk more frequently with their mates and loved ones about their health. So to all men out there I encourage you to make a conscious effort this June to be proactive about your health, make an appointment for a check-up with your GP and start to make good lifestyle choices. You will be pleased that you did."

Men’s Health Month launches June 1st with their annual Inspiring stories breakfast at Viaduct Events Centre. Phil Gifford with launch his new book Looking After Your Nuts and Bolts: Kiwi Men’s Health Guide at the breakfast.

"This is my twenty-fifth book and I can honestly say I believes this is the most important book I will ever write. Men simply just don’t go to doctors There's always been a thing with many Kiwi males that it is unmanly to seek medical help, and the thought of having a prostrate example is unthinkable. Men need to know that going to a doctor is not a sign of weakness and in fact could save your life, it’s that simple."

For more information about Men’s Health Month, including a calendar of events and how you can be involved, go to www.menshealthmonth.co.nz