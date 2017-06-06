College of Health joins Rural Health Alliance

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 09:45

Massey University’s College of Health has joined the Rural Health Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand (RHAANZ), with College Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Mills elected to its Council.

RHAANZ, an overarching umbrella body comprised of multiple rural sector organisations, aims to develop solutions and influence policy affecting the health and wellbeing of rural communities.

Professor Mills says the College is 100 per cent committed to RHAANZ Rural Health Road Map for rural communities. "The priority areas identified for research are essential to understanding how we can better invest and allocate resources to result in a positive impact on health status.

"People living in rural communities face many unique challenges, so it is important for us to understand these before developing specific strategies to improve their health status. With research expertise in rural health, MÄori health and development, public health and epidemiology, nutrition, nursing, and social work, Massey University is well placed to respond to this powerful call to action. We look forward to working closely with RHAANZ to support them in achieving their goals," Professor Mills says.

RHAANZ chief executive Michelle Thompson is delighted to welcome Massey University’s College of Health to the team. "This brings our membership to 47 organisations and we are very much looking forward to working with the team at the College of Health to help deliver on our promise of making rural New Zealand healthier."